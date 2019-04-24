Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Bernice Briere. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan 187 TRUNK RD Duncan , BC V9L 2P1 (250)-746-5212 Obituary

BRIERE, Fern Bernice (nee Smalley) April 24, 1931 - April 15, 2019 Mom passed away peacefully after saying goodbye to her loving family, 9 days short of her 88th Birthday. Predeceased by husband Gilles, son David, daughter-in-law Ruth, sister Gwen and brother Gordon. Her memory will live on in her children: Sharon (Dan) Burgess, Lorraine (Jim) MacDonald, Rick (Sandra) Briere, Michelle (Rob) Gillespie, her thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Fern was born in Vancouver, BC and raised in New Westminster. She moved to Victoria, BC with husband Gilles in the early 1950's living for many years in Langford, Victoria and Mill Bay. Throughout the years she has enjoyed dancing, 5 pin bowling and the simple pleasures of reading her morning paper, family gatherings, happy hour and daily walks. Many thanks to all the staff on 4 south VGH for their compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (790 Kilmalu Road, Mill Bay, BC). Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered online at







BRIERE, Fern Bernice (nee Smalley) April 24, 1931 - April 15, 2019 Mom passed away peacefully after saying goodbye to her loving family, 9 days short of her 88th Birthday. Predeceased by husband Gilles, son David, daughter-in-law Ruth, sister Gwen and brother Gordon. Her memory will live on in her children: Sharon (Dan) Burgess, Lorraine (Jim) MacDonald, Rick (Sandra) Briere, Michelle (Rob) Gillespie, her thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Fern was born in Vancouver, BC and raised in New Westminster. She moved to Victoria, BC with husband Gilles in the early 1950's living for many years in Langford, Victoria and Mill Bay. Throughout the years she has enjoyed dancing, 5 pin bowling and the simple pleasures of reading her morning paper, family gatherings, happy hour and daily walks. Many thanks to all the staff on 4 south VGH for their compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (790 Kilmalu Road, Mill Bay, BC). Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close