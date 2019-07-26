Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernando "Nino" Antoniazzi. View Sign Obituary

ANTONIAZZI, Fernando 'Nino' It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fernando 'Nino' Antoniazzi on July 16, 2019 at the age of 91. As a young man, Fernando travelled to British Columbia, Canada from Italy, following in the footsteps of his older brother. Here, he married his wife of 60 years and had 4 children. After having worked in several positions from logging to construction, he opened his own very successful cement work and paving company in Courtenay with his best friend and partner, Luciano Giomo. He was an accomplished musician, able to pick up a myriad of instruments and entertain a crowd, from the piano, to the guitar, to the accordion. And boy could he sing! He also enjoyed telling a good joke and sharing a good story - closing each celebration in a circle with his friends loud in song. He was also an excellent card player and won several awards for his wine making and Bocce playing. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Iole, his children Claudio, Ivana (Harin), Liana (John) and Dino (Trish), his grandchildren, Michael, Ethan, Jason, Janna and Roman, his remaining family members and his friends. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on September 14, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria, BC, followed by a celebration of life in the church hall. We will be returning Nino to his beloved Italy in the summer of 2020. The family wishes to thank Dr. Woodley, Dr. Keith, the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and everyone who helped in his care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Diabetes Canada or the charity of your choice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019

