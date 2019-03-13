Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fiona Catherine Odgren. View Sign

ODGREN, Fiona Catherine February 23, 1943 - March 11, 2019 Fiona passed on peacefully Monday, March 11th, 2019, at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. She is survived by her brother Andrew, her brother-in-law Khosrow, his wife Judy, niece Rebecca and nephew Reza. She was predeceased by her loving husband George and her twin sister Rosalind. Fiona was president of the Victoria Theosophical Centre and an active member of the Sathya Sai Baba Group in Victoria, as well as the Holy Trinity Anglican Church. She immigrated to Canada from England in 1966 and served schools in Nanaimo and Vancouver as a teacher. She continued throughout her life sharing her knowledge and was a beacon of light to all she came into contact with, especially her numerous close friends. A celebration of her life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1319 Mills Road, North Saanich, on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow at the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Hospice.





