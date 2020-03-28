Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flo Wilson. View Sign Obituary

WILSON, Flo More than 30 years ago, this wonderful woman came into my life and changed it forever. The kindest person I ever met, Flo taught me to love, laugh and live with happiness. Flo moved to Victoria from Ottawa where she had been a career public servant for many years. She had earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at night school while holding down a full-time job and being a single mother. Flo began her new life in Victoria as the owner/operator of The Single Gourmet, a dining and social club. Flo and her sister Sam organized many unique events including The Great Limousine races, a murder mystery weekend and some memorable dinner dances including one at the Oak Bay Marina where we first met and danced up a storm. Flo had many fun outings with her friends from WITH (Women in Tourism and Hospitality). That is where she met her soul mate Winter Leigh, who Flo deeply mourned ever since Winter's passing ten years ago. After some time in advertising sales Flo discovered her true calling. She was an inspired and compassionate ESL teacher at several private schools in Victoria. Former students around the world kept in touch over the years through Facebook messages, letters and cards! As her husband of more than twenty years I feel lost without her. Also left to mourn are her beloved son Patrick (Liz), grandson Joe, granddaughters Stephanie, Emily, Ally and Willow as well as great-granddaughter Olivia. Predeceased by her youngest sister Sam, Flo also leaves behind her family in Ottawa; sisters Lynne (Mark), Maureen (Terry) and brother Tom (Kathie) and their families. Her many, many friends in Victoria and Ottawa will miss her greatly. Thank you Flo for being the "angel by my side" who taught me the value of forgiveness and showed me the true meaning of love. Your proud hubby, Eric. The Baler Strings said in their song Far Side Banks of Jordan: "When I see you coming I will rise up with a shout, and come running through the shallow waters reaching for your hand." I look forward to that moment Flo, my best friend, my darling. Wilson and Wilson Forever





WILSON, Flo More than 30 years ago, this wonderful woman came into my life and changed it forever. The kindest person I ever met, Flo taught me to love, laugh and live with happiness. Flo moved to Victoria from Ottawa where she had been a career public servant for many years. She had earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at night school while holding down a full-time job and being a single mother. Flo began her new life in Victoria as the owner/operator of The Single Gourmet, a dining and social club. Flo and her sister Sam organized many unique events including The Great Limousine races, a murder mystery weekend and some memorable dinner dances including one at the Oak Bay Marina where we first met and danced up a storm. Flo had many fun outings with her friends from WITH (Women in Tourism and Hospitality). That is where she met her soul mate Winter Leigh, who Flo deeply mourned ever since Winter's passing ten years ago. After some time in advertising sales Flo discovered her true calling. She was an inspired and compassionate ESL teacher at several private schools in Victoria. Former students around the world kept in touch over the years through Facebook messages, letters and cards! As her husband of more than twenty years I feel lost without her. Also left to mourn are her beloved son Patrick (Liz), grandson Joe, granddaughters Stephanie, Emily, Ally and Willow as well as great-granddaughter Olivia. Predeceased by her youngest sister Sam, Flo also leaves behind her family in Ottawa; sisters Lynne (Mark), Maureen (Terry) and brother Tom (Kathie) and their families. Her many, many friends in Victoria and Ottawa will miss her greatly. Thank you Flo for being the "angel by my side" who taught me the value of forgiveness and showed me the true meaning of love. Your proud hubby, Eric. The Baler Strings said in their song Far Side Banks of Jordan: "When I see you coming I will rise up with a shout, and come running through the shallow waters reaching for your hand." I look forward to that moment Flo, my best friend, my darling. Wilson and Wilson Forever Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close