Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

ANDERSON, Florence "Leigh" March 18, 1954 - November 10, 2019 Throughout her lifetime, Leigh poured her energy and talents into developing projects and finding connection with other people. She is sadly missed by her family: sister Gwen Allison, nephews Joel Whitaker (Laura) and Trevor Anderson (daughter Ellen, sons Minoru and Masayuki), niece Kanami Anderson (Andrew) and sister-in-law Megumi "Amy" Anderson. Leigh was pre-deceased by parents J. Fraser and Caroline J. Anderson, and by big brother Ted. During Leigh's youth in Lone Rock, SK., she competed in public speaking and essay writing. Later in Saskatoon, Vancouver and Victoria, she excelled as a speaker and mentor, and made many friends in Toastmasters International. Having achieved her Grade 10 in piano study, she went on to play percussion in Victoria Reynolds Band, and also in the Victoria and Saskatoon Symphony Orchestras. Leigh directed multiple career skills to her work and to training other people, including: cooking and hospitality, the travel industry, loss-prevention systems, and specialty fashion. While she rose to many challenges, she often felt she should do more. Gradually stress, along with long time personal and health conditions, overtook her ambitions. Finally, she could no longer provide for herself. Sandy Merriman House for Women gave her shelter and support, along with Rock Bay Landing. When Cool Aid developed Mt. Edwards Court into long term housing for homeless seniors, she was given a stable supportive home. Within her capabilities she was again able to give back, with birthday cakes and friendliness, and was loved unconditionally until her last day. Anyone who wishes to honour Leigh Anderson by making a donation to the Cool Aid Society ( coolaid.org ) is much appreciated by her family. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019

