Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence "Flo" Blow. View Sign

BLOW, Florence "Flo" February 29, 1920 - February 2, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Florence Blow announces her passing at Trinity Care Centre, Penticton. Florence was born in Alberta and moved to Chilliwack with her family at age 8 where she met and subsequently married Floyd in 1941. After WWII they moved to Victoria where they lived until retirement in 1974--moving to Penticton in 1975. Florence's homes were always characterized by boundless hospitality and filled with the tantalizing aromas of her baking. Everyone at Athens Creek Retirement Lodge will attest to Florence's enjoyment of Bridge and cribbage. Her smile would light up a room; she will be sorely missed but now Floyd's "angel" is with him once more. Florence is survived by her loving family, son William "Bill" Blow (Pat), daughter Darlene Belford (Rex); grand-daughters Wilma (Geoff), Trisha, Kimberly (Sean); great grandchildren Dean and Addison-Marie and many more extended family members. Florence was predeceased by her husband Floyd, sisters Anne and Dorothy, brothers Fred, Art and Alex. Florence will be laid to rest beside Floyd at Hatley Memorial Gardens, Victoria, B.C. on May 31st at 2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life (location to be determined). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (





BLOW, Florence "Flo" February 29, 1920 - February 2, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Florence Blow announces her passing at Trinity Care Centre, Penticton. Florence was born in Alberta and moved to Chilliwack with her family at age 8 where she met and subsequently married Floyd in 1941. After WWII they moved to Victoria where they lived until retirement in 1974--moving to Penticton in 1975. Florence's homes were always characterized by boundless hospitality and filled with the tantalizing aromas of her baking. Everyone at Athens Creek Retirement Lodge will attest to Florence's enjoyment of Bridge and cribbage. Her smile would light up a room; she will be sorely missed but now Floyd's "angel" is with him once more. Florence is survived by her loving family, son William "Bill" Blow (Pat), daughter Darlene Belford (Rex); grand-daughters Wilma (Geoff), Trisha, Kimberly (Sean); great grandchildren Dean and Addison-Marie and many more extended family members. Florence was predeceased by her husband Floyd, sisters Anne and Dorothy, brothers Fred, Art and Alex. Florence will be laid to rest beside Floyd at Hatley Memorial Gardens, Victoria, B.C. on May 31st at 2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life (location to be determined). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation ( sosmedicalfoundation.com ). Condolences may be offered at www.everdenrust.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close