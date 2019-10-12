Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence E. BREWER. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Florence (Kerr) Brewer, who regretfully but peacefully left us just weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday. Flo was born into a family of seven in Howick, Quebec and served with the RCAF during WW II and again in the 1950's. While serving in France in 1954 she met and married a dashing young Airman; our father Harry Brewer. Flo soon left the service and together with Harry raised their two sons while being posted to several military bases across Canada. In 1974 they settled down in Harry's home town of Victoria. Flo worked many years in the Dockyard for DND before retiring. She especially enjoyed working in her garden, organizing family events, and creating fabulous dinners. She was predeceased by Harry in 2009.



Flo is survived by sons John (Valerie), Perry (Cheryle), and her grandchildren Kelly (Sarah), Christine (Kirk), Scott (Jennifer), and Robin, two great grandchildren (Anna and Lily), as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr Mason and Dr Nicoll, the staff of Berwick House and The Lodge At Broadmead for the outstanding care shown over the last few years.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on October 18 at Oak Bay United Church, 1355 Mitchell St.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lodge At Broadmead.

