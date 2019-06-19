Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence E. Kelly. View Sign Obituary

Our mother Faye passed away peacefully at the James Bay Care Center on the 16th of June surrounded by kindness and care.



Loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.



Married to Capt Frank Kelly for very nearly 50 years, raising 5 sons and living to see 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mom's greatest joy was her family.



Before marriage our mother served as a nurse in the RCAF, where she met our father/ her husband Frank.



Mom worked and enjoyed her many years as a guide for Parks Canada at Fort Anne and Port Royal in Annapolis Royal NS and Fort Rodd Hill in Victoria BC. Our mother will always be remembered for her love of shopping (especially at the Bay) and her great sense of style and fashion.



We will miss our mothers love of life, strength and quiet dignity.



Celebration of Life will be held in August.



