TICKNER, Florence Elizabeth June 30, 1930 - January 18, 2020 Flo was born in Vancouver, BC to Edward and Mabel Kimball. She was predeceased by her husband Les in March 2014, sister Shirley, brother Ted, and son-in-law Rob. Lovingly remembered by her children: Ed (Chris), Mike (Donna), and Susan, her sister Barbara, as well as 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many life long friends. Flo and Les were married in 1955 and were blessed with 59 wonderful years together. They moved to Sooke in 1967 and it has remained their home ever since. Flo's life was dedicated to both her family and her community. She completed her nurses training at Vancouver General Hospital in 1953. She volunteered for many years with numerous charitable organizations. In recognition of her generous volunteer spirit, she was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. Flo will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Services will be at 2 pm, on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd, Sooke, BC. Flowers gratefully declined, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.





