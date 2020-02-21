Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Gertrude (Cho) Sigalet. View Sign Obituary

SIGALET, Florence (Cho) Gertrude It is with great sadness that we announce the passing February 01, 2020 of Cho, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, at the age of 85. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Shannon (Rob), sons Craig (Joanne) and Sean (Loraine), 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by a wide circle of friends. Cho worked for the Bank of Montreal for many years retiring after a lengthy career. She enjoyed volunteering and was a member of the Oak Bay Kiwanis Club for 20 years, RJH Auxiliary, and was a member of the United Church where she was an active member until her health forced her to step aside. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, and crocheting, and a good game of cards. A celebration of life will be held at Cadboro Bay United Church (2625 Arbutus Road, Victoria) on Saturday February 29 from 1:00 to 3:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation 1454 Hillside Avenue, Victoria BC, V8T 2B7 Please mark cheque with MADC (Mobile Adult Day Centre).





