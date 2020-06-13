WILSON, Florence Ivy 1920 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at the age of 100. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Heather Donald, her adored grandchildren Matthew, Adam, Michael, Scott and Christine as well as her 7 cherished great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her son Norman Witt, her sister Marie and her parents Wesley and Emma. Donations to animal rescue charities would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.