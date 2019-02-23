Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Joyce Jamieson. View Sign

JAMIESON, Florence Joyce July 27, 1925 - February 3, 2019 On Sunday Feb 3, Joyce Jamieson (nee Fisk) passed away peacefully at Lady Minto Extended Care in her 94th year. Mom enjoyed excellent health during her life but her body succumbed to the effects of endstage Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her son Paul (Willa), daughters, Stephanie (Tom) and Leigh-Anne (Mike). Grandchildren, Alexandra, Cameron, Jennifer (Jay) and Lindsay (James), and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce, pre-deceased by her husband Cam in 1977, continued her nursing at RCH, New Westminster and later as campus nurse at BCIT, Burnaby. Upon retirement in 1981, mom moved over to her paradise on Salt Spring Island where she continued to thrive and enjoy a productive and happy life volunteering countless days at the Lady Minto Hospital Thrift Shop. Joyce shared the goal of all involved at the Thrift Shop to raise the vital funds that were re-directed back to the Hospital Auxiliary for new equipment and to support other people in need throughout the Gulf Islands. An avid supporter of preventative health care, mom was instrumental in organizing and producing the Island Health Fair for many years. She will be remembered by many as a loving, caring and generous person that always put the needs of others ahead of herself. Her passion was her home that she created and enjoyed over the years with the help and love of her many friends and family. Those involved will cherish the many great memories of the fun that we had with Mom and most notably, the numerous tins of her delicious oatmeal cookies. In the last year of her life, she was thoroughly loved and cared for by the amazing nurses and support staff at Lady Minto Hospital and Extended Care. All involved exchanged daily hugs and received Mom's bright smiles of appreciation, (her personal signature). Joyce spent most days (when not raining) outside on the wonderful garden patio enjoying all the flowers, hummingbirds, and the peace and quiet. This was her favourite spot in Extended Care. Mom, "We love you to the moon and back". Mom requested that in lieu of flowers, donations to "Joyce's Memorial Garden Fund", c/o Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, would be greatly appreciated and used to update and maintain this garden sanctuary with beautiful plants, flowers, and bird feeders for all to enjoy. "Celebration of Life" will be announced when date confirmed.





JAMIESON, Florence Joyce July 27, 1925 - February 3, 2019 On Sunday Feb 3, Joyce Jamieson (nee Fisk) passed away peacefully at Lady Minto Extended Care in her 94th year. Mom enjoyed excellent health during her life but her body succumbed to the effects of endstage Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her son Paul (Willa), daughters, Stephanie (Tom) and Leigh-Anne (Mike). Grandchildren, Alexandra, Cameron, Jennifer (Jay) and Lindsay (James), and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce, pre-deceased by her husband Cam in 1977, continued her nursing at RCH, New Westminster and later as campus nurse at BCIT, Burnaby. Upon retirement in 1981, mom moved over to her paradise on Salt Spring Island where she continued to thrive and enjoy a productive and happy life volunteering countless days at the Lady Minto Hospital Thrift Shop. Joyce shared the goal of all involved at the Thrift Shop to raise the vital funds that were re-directed back to the Hospital Auxiliary for new equipment and to support other people in need throughout the Gulf Islands. An avid supporter of preventative health care, mom was instrumental in organizing and producing the Island Health Fair for many years. She will be remembered by many as a loving, caring and generous person that always put the needs of others ahead of herself. Her passion was her home that she created and enjoyed over the years with the help and love of her many friends and family. Those involved will cherish the many great memories of the fun that we had with Mom and most notably, the numerous tins of her delicious oatmeal cookies. In the last year of her life, she was thoroughly loved and cared for by the amazing nurses and support staff at Lady Minto Hospital and Extended Care. All involved exchanged daily hugs and received Mom's bright smiles of appreciation, (her personal signature). Joyce spent most days (when not raining) outside on the wonderful garden patio enjoying all the flowers, hummingbirds, and the peace and quiet. This was her favourite spot in Extended Care. Mom, "We love you to the moon and back". Mom requested that in lieu of flowers, donations to "Joyce's Memorial Garden Fund", c/o Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, would be greatly appreciated and used to update and maintain this garden sanctuary with beautiful plants, flowers, and bird feeders for all to enjoy. "Celebration of Life" will be announced when date confirmed. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close