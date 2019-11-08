Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Lucy Dumont. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

DUMONT, Florence Lucy February 17, 1932 - October 27, 2019 Florence passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on Sunday Evening, October 27, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Florence was born at home on the farm near Scott, Saskatchewan. She attended school near Scott, Cavell and Handel in Saskatchewan. She took a Business/ Stenographer course in Lloydminster. She worked for a Hotel, a Bank and Service Station before moving to Abbotsford, BC in 1961 and became employed as a Clerk Stenographer for the Ministry of Agriculture. She met Jim in 1963 and they were married in 1965 and moved to Victoria later that year where she became Secretary for the Deputy Minister of Water Rights and worked there until late 1967 when she became a stay at home mother. Florence was predeceased by her mother and father Katherine and Rudolph Kammer, sisters Ellen (John) Mus and Beatrice (Bill) Gruheke, brothers Rudolph, Herman, Anthony, Alexander (Mary) and Joseph, and brother-in-laws Ronald Rivett and Jerry Jones. She is survived by her sisters Betty (Elizabeth) Rivett and Bernice Jones, sister-in-laws Eva and Lucy Kammer, her husband Jim of over 54 years, chosen daughters Lisa and Kristi Dumont (Eric Kearns), son Jason (Danielle) and grand daughters Tallulah, Seayena and Savanah, grandsons Auguste, Ronan and David and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family, members of the Canadian Scottish Regimental Family, Legion Members and The Victoria Remembrance Day Committee Poppy Fund as well as many others. Everyone liked her sense of humor and her laugh. Throughout her life she enjoyed bowling and curling and has many trophies to show for both. She enjoyed raising her three children, plus looking after several other children, some from a very young age until about 13 years old. She also enjoyed having her grandchildren around her whenever she could. She also enjoyed being the Treasurer for the Victoria Poppy Fund for the past 20 years. She was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2004 and Life Member of the Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch of The Royal Canadian Legion in 2009. She was also a Life member of Daughters of the Nile, Member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Canadian Scottish Regiment Women's Auxiliary. The family thank Doctors Smardon, McGhie, the Doctors and Staff in the Royal Jubilee Hospital Emergency Room, the nurses and staff in Oak Bay/ Gordon Head Community Health Geographic Team, members of Beacon Community Services and the Doctors, Nurses and others at Victoria Hospice that all helped Florence through this short, difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch of The Royal Canadian Legion, 411 Gorge Road East on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee Poppy Fund, BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Avenue or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at







DUMONT, Florence Lucy February 17, 1932 - October 27, 2019 Florence passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on Sunday Evening, October 27, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Florence was born at home on the farm near Scott, Saskatchewan. She attended school near Scott, Cavell and Handel in Saskatchewan. She took a Business/ Stenographer course in Lloydminster. She worked for a Hotel, a Bank and Service Station before moving to Abbotsford, BC in 1961 and became employed as a Clerk Stenographer for the Ministry of Agriculture. She met Jim in 1963 and they were married in 1965 and moved to Victoria later that year where she became Secretary for the Deputy Minister of Water Rights and worked there until late 1967 when she became a stay at home mother. Florence was predeceased by her mother and father Katherine and Rudolph Kammer, sisters Ellen (John) Mus and Beatrice (Bill) Gruheke, brothers Rudolph, Herman, Anthony, Alexander (Mary) and Joseph, and brother-in-laws Ronald Rivett and Jerry Jones. She is survived by her sisters Betty (Elizabeth) Rivett and Bernice Jones, sister-in-laws Eva and Lucy Kammer, her husband Jim of over 54 years, chosen daughters Lisa and Kristi Dumont (Eric Kearns), son Jason (Danielle) and grand daughters Tallulah, Seayena and Savanah, grandsons Auguste, Ronan and David and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family, members of the Canadian Scottish Regimental Family, Legion Members and The Victoria Remembrance Day Committee Poppy Fund as well as many others. Everyone liked her sense of humor and her laugh. Throughout her life she enjoyed bowling and curling and has many trophies to show for both. She enjoyed raising her three children, plus looking after several other children, some from a very young age until about 13 years old. She also enjoyed having her grandchildren around her whenever she could. She also enjoyed being the Treasurer for the Victoria Poppy Fund for the past 20 years. She was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2004 and Life Member of the Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch of The Royal Canadian Legion in 2009. She was also a Life member of Daughters of the Nile, Member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Canadian Scottish Regiment Women's Auxiliary. The family thank Doctors Smardon, McGhie, the Doctors and Staff in the Royal Jubilee Hospital Emergency Room, the nurses and staff in Oak Bay/ Gordon Head Community Health Geographic Team, members of Beacon Community Services and the Doctors, Nurses and others at Victoria Hospice that all helped Florence through this short, difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch of The Royal Canadian Legion, 411 Gorge Road East on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee Poppy Fund, BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Avenue or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close