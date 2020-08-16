1/
Florence P. McDuffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDUFFE, Florence P. (nee Quaife) March 17, 1927 - August 6, 2020 We announce the passing of our mother, born in Cranbrook, BC. She was independent from an early age. While employed in Vancouver she met David, a flight engineer at the Comox airforce base and married in 1946. Mom was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Helen Quaife, and her husband, David McDuffe. She is survived by her four children, Sheila (Dave), Norah (Bill), Nancy and Michael; six grandchildren, Dianna, Michael, Stephanie, Savannah, Sanjay and Sunil; and her great-grandchildren. As requested, internment at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Nanaimo (family only.) Special thanks to doctors K.Torrie, D. Wallis, B. Rudston-Brown, and W. Johnston, nurses and palliative care staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved