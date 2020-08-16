McDUFFE, Florence P. (nee Quaife) March 17, 1927 - August 6, 2020 We announce the passing of our mother, born in Cranbrook, BC. She was independent from an early age. While employed in Vancouver she met David, a flight engineer at the Comox airforce base and married in 1946. Mom was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Helen Quaife, and her husband, David McDuffe. She is survived by her four children, Sheila (Dave), Norah (Bill), Nancy and Michael; six grandchildren, Dianna, Michael, Stephanie, Savannah, Sanjay and Sunil; and her great-grandchildren. As requested, internment at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Nanaimo (family only.) Special thanks to doctors K.Torrie, D. Wallis, B. Rudston-Brown, and W. Johnston, nurses and palliative care staff.







