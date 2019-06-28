REITER, Florence Recently reaching the age of 101 years, Florence passed away on June 24, 2019. The Renaissance woman could fix a stove, design a house, do your taxes, knit, play bridge or make pottery. Her wardrobe was all handmade. Left to marvel at her accomplishments are daughter Shirley and granddaughter Ingrid as well as several nieces, especially Margaret. No funeral by request but a family celebration of life is planned for mid August.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 28 to June 30, 2019