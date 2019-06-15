Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Takoski. View Sign Obituary

TAKOSKI, Florence February 11, 1929 - May 18, 2019 TAKOSKI, Leonard October 4, 1926 - April 17, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of our parents Leonard and Florence. Mom and Dad were predeceased by their son, Mark on February 8th, 2019. They leave to remember and honour their lives, children: Michele (Rick), Bernard and Matthew, grandchildren: Paul, Laura, Amy, Claire and Charlotte, great-grandchildren: Alice and Emma. Mom was a devoted and loyal wife and mother who put her family first, spoiling them with her skills as a culinary artist, fine seamstress and her nurturing ways. Always the adventurer, summers were spent camping across Canada with children and trailer in tow. She was an avid reader, curious and inquisitive and challenged us to become so. An excellent hostess, she was much admired for her sharp witted, intelligent conversation. "The Sisters of the Holy Rock" proved an amazing outlet for her musically and socially and she cherished those 10 years with them. Being a devout Catholic and member of the CWL at Holy Cross Parish helped sustain her faith in God, family and friends. Dad was a devoted husband (67 years), loving father, consummate teacher, concert pianist and friend to all. He leaves us to grieve but also to honour him by being kind and compassionate to one another and to challenge ourselves to be lifelong learners. Dad taught at Aberdeen and Grant Park in Winnipeg for 27 years ending his career at St. Michael's University School, Victoria. Dad was much admired for his dedication and skill in his profession, giving "above and beyond." A great joy in his retirement involved making CD's of his piano and organ pieces as well as giving impromptu performances for all to enjoy. "I love you all" was his parting message. Funeral service to be held June 22, 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart R.C.Parish, Victoria. Graveside interment in Winnipeg in July.





