CORDICK, Floyd William September 03, 1930 Regina, SK - June 25, 2019 Victoria, BC At age 88 years old. Survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 65 years and sons, Rick, Dave, daughters Judy and Bonnie (Doug), 8 grandkids, 6 great-grandkids, brother Clayton, sisters Lorraine, Ann, and Denise. Floyd will be sorely missed by all. Memorial tea on Saturday, July 6, 2019 between 2-4:30 at 1475 Golden Place. Wear red, his favorite colour. (Private ash interment at Royal Oak Cemetery has taken place).
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 4 to July 5, 2019
