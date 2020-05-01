FORESTER E. HARVEY
March 27, 1956 - April 20, 2020
Finally, release from early-onset dementia for this gentle soul came in the evening of April 20, 2020.

Harv was born in Boulder, Colorado on March 27, 1956 to Anne & Joseph Forester and grew up in Ontario. His early career in air conditioning & refrigeration led to volunteer work in Sri Lanka. He moved to Victoria at the urging of his mother and opened The Brew Works, a U-brew shop, known for its great beer & excellent tunes. He'd often show up at events with "samples". His motto was "if you have beer, you have friends".

Harvey was a dedicated exercise guy - a master swimmer, cyclist, runner & skier. He loved fun -hosting the best martini parties (had to wear at least one formal item). He was instrumental in founding the RubberLegger's cycle group through the Victoria Ski Club and led rides throughout greater Victoria and into Washington State.

A heartfelt thanks & a big yahoo to all who did what they could for Harvey during his trying final years as he struggled with losing himself-to Lorraine for the rides, procuring warm clothing & mothering him, to the members of the Victoria Master Swim Club who pitched in to keep him swimming; to the Gorge Point group for providing a sense of family; to all the at The Heights at Mount View, Baptist Housing who cared for him so lovingly. A special thanks to John who helped navigate the logistics of getting care in a system not geared for young dementia sufferers.

Harvey is survived by his mother Anne and sister Billie (Donnelly).

Donations in Harvey's memory may be made to The Heights at Mount View's Benevolent Fund (for Residents that don't have family/funds available for basic items). You are invited to share memories & pictures at www.Island.AffordableCremationAndBurial.ca

Published in The Times Colonist from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
