DYER, Frances Annie Edith (nee Smith) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Annie Edith Dyer (nee Smith) on July 29, 2020 at the age of 99. Predeceased by her husband Al Dyer, she is survived by her brother Harry Smith aka Pal (Anita), her children Faye McNall (Michael), Joan Norman (Ken) and Greg Dyer (Patty) along with her grandchildren Michelle Morgado (Danny), Jamie McNall (Lindsay) and Jennifer Dyer as well as 2 great granddaughters Sophia and Naya whom she adored. She will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Victoria on June 12, 1921, Frankie grew up on Bullock's Farm on Saltspring Island. At the age of 18 she married Albert Dyer and moved to Chemainus where she spent the remainder of her 82 years, 41 in her home on Cedar Street before moving to Station Ridge in 1993, Dovehill House in July 2019, and finally Chemainus Health Care Center in July 2020. Fiercely independent, she lived on her own until age 98 when she moved to Dovehill. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Dovehill House whose dedication created a warm and caring home for her final year. We would also like to thank the staff of Chemainus Health Care Center who were attentive and caring in her final days. She will be forever missed. Finally, more than words can say, we would like to thank Dr. Manhas, her physician of 27 years for his excellent care, compassion and guidance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.