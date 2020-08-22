Peacefully at her residence on 01 August 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Commander George Alexander Hope (1995); her sisters Juanita Clark and Joan Grimsson, her brother David McClure. Survived by her four devoted sons Jim, Terry, Robin and Alan. 5 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. 14 great-grandchildren. Internment at Boundary Bay cemetery in the autumn. A memorial donation to either the SPCA or OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society would be appreciated by the family.



