Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Bird. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

BIRD, Frances (née Chatley) It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Frances Bird (née Chatley). Frances passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold, she will be greatly missed by her daughters Lesley (David), Melanie, and son Geoffrey (Katharine). She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew (Sara), Jennifer (Clay) and great-granddaughter Freya, and cousins on both the Chatley and Costley sides of the family. Born May 13, 1933, Frances grew up in Twickenham, UK. She would often speak about her time growing up during the Second World War. At 17, Frances met Harold, and starting in London their 69-year adventure together began. Married in 1953, the great journey to Canada took place with Mum and three-year old Lesley braving the Atlantic in February 1958 to meet Dad in Ottawa. After Ottawa came Victoria, Mum and Dad residing in the same cozy home in Oak Bay for 43 years. Trips back to England to visit her family were frequent; Mum never tired of the sights and sounds of London and the beauty of the English countryside. Mum loved travelling with Dad and spending time with the family. Sunday dinners were special events exemplifying how mum was the bond for family celebration, laughter, loyalty, and love. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to BC Knowledge Network. Condolences may be offered to the family at







BIRD, Frances (née Chatley) It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Frances Bird (née Chatley). Frances passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold, she will be greatly missed by her daughters Lesley (David), Melanie, and son Geoffrey (Katharine). She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew (Sara), Jennifer (Clay) and great-granddaughter Freya, and cousins on both the Chatley and Costley sides of the family. Born May 13, 1933, Frances grew up in Twickenham, UK. She would often speak about her time growing up during the Second World War. At 17, Frances met Harold, and starting in London their 69-year adventure together began. Married in 1953, the great journey to Canada took place with Mum and three-year old Lesley braving the Atlantic in February 1958 to meet Dad in Ottawa. After Ottawa came Victoria, Mum and Dad residing in the same cozy home in Oak Bay for 43 years. Trips back to England to visit her family were frequent; Mum never tired of the sights and sounds of London and the beauty of the English countryside. Mum loved travelling with Dad and spending time with the family. Sunday dinners were special events exemplifying how mum was the bond for family celebration, laughter, loyalty, and love. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to BC Knowledge Network. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close