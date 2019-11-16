Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances D. Carpenter. View Sign Obituary

Frances (Frankie) Dorothy Carpenter, 90, of Victoria, BC passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019.



Born in Vancouver to Hampton and Elsie McMurray, she attended Lord Nelson Elementary, Templeton Junior High and Britannia schools and married her late husband Marvin (Mac) Carpenter in 1954. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Edmonton before moving to Prince George, where she worked at the local art gallery and as a swim instructor (after having to learn how to swim first) and raised their children. She even learned to ski.



Eventually they moved to Victoria where she worked for the Ministry of Education. A lifelong Conservative/Socred with an unbridled passion for politics, there is probably no truth to the rumour that the recent deterioration in her health was caused by the re-election of Justin Trudeau.



Frankie enjoyed sewing, weaving, knitting and, like everything she set her mind to, was an excellent cook. She enjoyed her trips to Scotland and was a big fan of British mystery novels and watching golf on TV. She will be missed by Berta, the latest of many, many miniature schnauzers in the family. Frankie is survived by her sister Betty, her three sons Murray, Sandy (Stephanie), and Rob (Kelly) and grandchildren Taryn, Clare and Will.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Royal Jubilee and her neighbors Judy and John Crawford who helped look after her so well. Frankie's wish was to have no service but donations in her memory to a charity of your choice would be very appreciated.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019

