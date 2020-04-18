Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances E. (NIXON) STOCKS. View Sign Obituary

A much loved and profoundly good person passed away peacefully from leukemia at home, in the company of her family. Survived by her husband of 56 years, David Stocks, daughter Mary Stocks (Dawn), son Robert Stocks (Sarah), granddaughter Brianna Bagshaw-Stocks, sister Edith Barman (Chris), sister Margaret Lotto (Victor), and extended family.



Frances was born in Halifax to Eleanor Florence Nixon and Paymaster Commander Francis R.W. Nixon. She moved to Victoria as an infant, growing up on Roslyn Road in Oak Bay. She attended St. Margaret's School and Oak Bay High School. She graduated from Ottawa Civic Hospital as a registered nurse in 1964. She married David Stocks the same year and set off on a life of adventure and service in Calgary, Kamloops, Edmonton, Issaquah, Sooke, and Colwood.



Everywhere she lived she was recognized as a gentle selfless person who cared deeply for the people around her. Frances was active in church communities, most recently Pilgrim United and St. Aidan's United. There she worked on the Refugee Sponsorship Committee, helped in ESL classes, prepared meals for homeless youth with "the lasagna ladies", participated in book clubs and pitched in with the Thrift Shop. Outside of church, she was a member of PFLAG and volunteer with AIDS organizations in the early 90's, a tireless ally to the LGBTQ community, participating in advocacy and public education. She was a steady, behind the scenes contributor to many Rotary projects. At home she was an avid gardener, hostess of innumerable family gatherings, and always one to enjoy walks in the woods.



Due to Covid 19 there will be a memorial announced later. Flowers gratefully declined but, if desired, donations can be made to Our Place Society.



The family thanks all who offered their kind words of support in Frances' last days. Your emails were read to her and brought all of us joy and comfort.

