Frances died at Victoria General Hospital after suffering a severe stroke and falling into a coma for 3 days. Her children, Anne, Bill, Josephine and Gerry, were with her, singing favourite songs and sharing family stories and memories. Her passing was bittersweet. Fran loved life and life loved Fran. If there is a prototype of a warm, funny, kindhearted person who lovingly cared about those around her and the course of humanity, it is Fran. She was a low maintenance, fiercely independent, happy, healthy, positive person. She leaned left, volunteering and supporting causes to help marginalized people, all creatures great and small, and the planet. Fran loved her family, dark chocolate, Denman Island, the outdoors, walking, dancing with style, and solving crosswords, not necessarily in that order. She was a devoted grandmother to Alex and a wonderful aunt. She loved to be teased and laugh and had a very quick wit for the perfect comeback.



Fran is survived by Anne Coller (Bill White), Bill Coller (Aura Sandoval), Josephine Zlotnik, Gerry Zlotnik, stepson Michael Zlotnik (Linda), grandson Alex Sandoval and many nieces and nephews. When any one of them appeared, her smile would light up the room. We will all miss her, but have wonderful memories to keep her close.



Frances' final wish was to have her body donated to UBC Faculty of Medicine School for educational and scientific purposes, and we are thrilled that she has been successfully accepted to the university. A family memorial will take place in the future. Flowers are gratefully declined. If you so wish, donations in Fran's memory can be made to a charity of your choice, except for Trump's reelection campaign (Fran regularly donated to nonprofits like OXFAM, Ecojustice Canada and the Animal Protection Society).

Published in The Times Colonist from July 26 to July 28, 2019

