Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Jean Trembley. View Sign Obituary

TREMBLEY, Frances Jean (Dorofay) December 28, 1918 to April 5, 2019 Fran passed away peacefully in Victoria on April 5, 2019 at the age of 100. Fran was predeceased by her husband Hank, her son Martin, her grandson Jesse, her sisters Mary and Polly, and other extended family members. She is survived by her daughters Jo-Anne and Laurel, and her sons Rick and Tim, as well as 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Fran was born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan to Russian immigrant parents, and had two sisters. She moved to Port Alberni with her parents in the early 40's. In 1942, she met a dapper member of the RCAF by the name of Hank Trembley, and they were married the following year. Over the next 11 years, the marriage produced 5 children who completed their wish for a large family. In 1954, the family moved to Nanaimo. This is where Fran's love of antiques and collecting took off. In the late 60's, Hank and Fran moved to Kelowna with 3 of the younger children in tow. A further move in the 70's took them to Victoria where they managed the Marifield Park Apartments until they retired in 1986 and relocated to Campbell River. After Hank died in early 1999, Fran moved back to Victoria to be closer to her eldest, Jo-Anne. Fran was a voracious reader and a gifted knitter and crocheter....everyone in the family, extended family and friends have her afghans to this day. In her 80's, she discovered beading and never looked back. Her beaded creations that were not gifted to family and friends, were sold with all proceeds donated to the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs where several thousand of dollars were realized for this organization. Oldest daughter Jo-Anne attended to Mom's needs in her later years, and more recently her son, Tim, was her main caregiver. The family thanks both of them for their dedication to our wonderful mother. No service by request. Donations, if you so wish, can be made in her memory to the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs (7061 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta BC V4K 3N3) or to the Campbell River Community Foundation (PO Box 734, Campbell River BC V9W 6J3).





TREMBLEY, Frances Jean (Dorofay) December 28, 1918 to April 5, 2019 Fran passed away peacefully in Victoria on April 5, 2019 at the age of 100. Fran was predeceased by her husband Hank, her son Martin, her grandson Jesse, her sisters Mary and Polly, and other extended family members. She is survived by her daughters Jo-Anne and Laurel, and her sons Rick and Tim, as well as 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Fran was born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan to Russian immigrant parents, and had two sisters. She moved to Port Alberni with her parents in the early 40's. In 1942, she met a dapper member of the RCAF by the name of Hank Trembley, and they were married the following year. Over the next 11 years, the marriage produced 5 children who completed their wish for a large family. In 1954, the family moved to Nanaimo. This is where Fran's love of antiques and collecting took off. In the late 60's, Hank and Fran moved to Kelowna with 3 of the younger children in tow. A further move in the 70's took them to Victoria where they managed the Marifield Park Apartments until they retired in 1986 and relocated to Campbell River. After Hank died in early 1999, Fran moved back to Victoria to be closer to her eldest, Jo-Anne. Fran was a voracious reader and a gifted knitter and crocheter....everyone in the family, extended family and friends have her afghans to this day. In her 80's, she discovered beading and never looked back. Her beaded creations that were not gifted to family and friends, were sold with all proceeds donated to the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs where several thousand of dollars were realized for this organization. Oldest daughter Jo-Anne attended to Mom's needs in her later years, and more recently her son, Tim, was her main caregiver. The family thanks both of them for their dedication to our wonderful mother. No service by request. Donations, if you so wish, can be made in her memory to the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs (7061 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta BC V4K 3N3) or to the Campbell River Community Foundation (PO Box 734, Campbell River BC V9W 6J3). Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close