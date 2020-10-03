Lee passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Palliative Care Unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on the last day of summer shortly after being with her family. She leaves an enormous hole in our hearts and a wealth of beautiful memories.
Born in Owen Sound, Ontario Lee (maiden name White) was raised and attended school in London, Ontario where she graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a BA in Sociology. Her education and caring nature led her to many years of employment with WorkSafeBC where she assisted injured workers to return to work. During that time she made cherished and life long friends.
Lee was quiet and private with a gentle friendliness. She did not ask much but gave a lot as an excellent listener and confidant. Calm and thoughtful, she made people feel better. Lee had a laugh that was bigger than herself and enjoyed teasing people. She also had inner strength and an independent spirit and was a great supporter of women. Lee always kept her inner child and believed in the magic.
Favourite activities included gardening, going for long walks and travel. Along with her husband, family and friends Lee bicycled extensively in Canada, the USA and Europe, even enjoying her honeymoon cycle touring Europe and 35 years later cycling up and over Mount Ventoux in France. Dearest Lee, we will always have Paris.
Lee greatly loved and was loved by her family. She leaves behind her mother Eleanor, sisters Marcia (Bob) and Anne (David) and brothers Peter and Andrew (Gayle). Her father Perry and brother Ken predeceased her. Lee was devoted to her husband of 50 years Ron, her son Simon and daughter Darcy (Ramesh) who continue to live in the Victoria area.
On behalf of Lee we express our gratitude for the professionalism and compassion of staff at the BC Cancer Agency Victoria, her family physicians, the Peninsula Community Health Nurses and the San Pen Palliative Care Unit. Thank-you.
There will be no funeral and Lee’s ashes will be returned to nature. A family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers please hug your loved ones and plant a flower or a tree. Donations could be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. We encourage you to share and view memories by going to lovinglee.ca