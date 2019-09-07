DERRY, Frances Lillian (née Banks) The fairest apple blossom to ever come out of the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia died in her family's arms 31 August 2019, just shy of her 83rd year. Transplanted to the City of Gardens, Fran flourished and was quickly recognized as one of Victoria's finest flowers. Fran is survived by her husband, John, four children: Cheryl, Wendy (Glen), Andrew (Normanne) and Deborah (Sean); ten terrific grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Registered Nurse, Fran devoted her professional life to upholding the highest standards of her calling, even into retirement. An avid knitter and seamstress, addicted reader of penny-dreadfuls, self-proclaimed physical-fitness buff, chef extraordinaire, inspired wine and beer-maker, dedicated national and international traveller, shrewd card player, occasional drama queen, and indefatigable hunter of dust bunnies, heaven is now more heavenly because of Fran's presence.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019