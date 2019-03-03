Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Lorraine Neely. View Sign

NEELY, Frances Lorraine (nee Logan) Fran passed away January 22nd, 2019 at Glenwarren Lodge, surrounded by love. She was born March 17, 1930. Predeceased by her husband Norman, Fran is survived by her children Linda (Garry) Callander and Douglas (Jeanette) Neely; 5 grandchildren Leah, Deanna, Kristi, Christopher, Shannon; 7 great-grandchildren Justin, Mattias, Kaiden, Cole, Maleah, Emilia and Layton; and many nieces and nephews. Fran was a long time member of the Royal Purple and enjoyed judging the floats and decorated cars in the Victoria Day Parade for more than 50 years. Fran and Norm enjoyed travelling to many parts of the world. We would like to acknowledge the day programs at Luther Court and Oak Bay Lodge for their kindness. To the staff at Glenwarren Lodge, we deeply thank you for your loving care of our beloved Mom, Nana and Nanny. A Celebration of Life tea will be held on her upcoming birthday, March 17th. Contact Linda for details (250)479-7949. Memorial Donations may be made to BC Cancer Foundation or BC Lung Association.





