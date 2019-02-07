Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marie Kuc. View Sign

KUC, Frances Marie (Halpin) September 30, 1941 - January 30, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frances Marie Kuc. She died peacefully in her home in Victoria with her husband and son by her side. Fran was a loving wife of 51 years and caring mother who raised two boys, Todd and Byron. She had a successful career in the health care field that spanned over thirty years, and she was an artist who expressed her creativity on canvas and in everything around her. In her early years, she and her husband, Stanley, enjoyed spending time together hosting elaborate dinner parties, while in their later years they traveled extensively. In the mid-2000's Fran fell victim to Alzheimer's and her capability to participate in her passions diminished with each passing year. She was able to remain at home through the care of her husband and her son Byron. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Fran was born in Montreal, QC, but grew up in Saint John, NB. She attended St. Joseph's Hospital for Nursing and later she obtained a Nursing Administration Diploma from the University of Windsor in 1964. Fran's ambition and creativity was reflected in her nursing career as she assumed many different roles including a nursing instructor as well as multiple administration roles in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia. In her retirement she earned a Visual Arts Diploma from Camosun College to enhance her artistic skills. Fran is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stan; her sons, Todd (Saundra) and Byron; her brother, Frank Halpin and grandchildren, Matthew and Jackson. A special thanks to the caregivers from Beacon Community Services and Home Instead who made it possible for Fran to remain at home until the end. A Celebration of Fran's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, BC at 2 pm. on Friday, March 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at:







4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019

