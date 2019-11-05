SCHULTZ, Frances Marie Born January 14, 1922 in Senlac, SK. Passed away peacefully November 1, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She will be missed by her children, Melba Moore, Patti Stevens and David Schultz; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Andrew's Cathedral, 740 View Street, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019