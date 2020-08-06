After a brief battle with cancer, Frances, beloved wife of Christopher, died peacefully in palliative care at Saanich Peninsula Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Denise. Survived by her husband, Christopher Atkinson and daughter, Teresa (Ron), grandchildren: Keith (Larissa), Christopher (Annina), Nolan (Natalie), Steven, great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Jordan and Robin.



Fran had a number of interesting careers: dance teacher, real estate agent and bed & breakfast operator. She travelled extensively with her husband by boat, RV and plane to many different countries.



Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Saanich Peninsula palliative care unit for their kind and compassionate care during her illness.



No service by request. Donations in lieu of flowers to Saanich Peninsula Hospital



