Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan 187 TRUNK RD Duncan , BC V9L 2P1 (250)-746-5212 Obituary

DRIEMEL, Frances Nerena December 20, 1928 - January 24, 2020 Our loving mother, at the age of 91, with family by her side, passed away January 24, 2020 and is cherished by her children: Daryl (JoAnn) Driemel, Robert (Leslie) Driemel, Arlene (Tub) McKinlay, Jeff Driemel. Mom was predeceased by her husband Harry Driemel, son Morris Driemel and granddaughter Stacey McKinlay. She was loved by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by numerous relatives and friends. Nina was born in Burnaby, BC, December 20, 1928 and moved to Victoria after her marriage in 1948. Raising 5 children kept her busy and she found joy in gardening, knitting, crocheting, bowling, and doing volunteer work. In recent years she sent dozens of baby blankets, toques and slippers to those in need. In her own quiet way she was strong in her faith and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church (Pastor Lester Carlson) in Victoria and transferred to Trinity Lutheran Church (Pastor Paul Roggow) in Duncan. Mom was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion and YSAG (Young Seniors Activity Group). She also enjoyed canasta, cribbage, music, reading, watching old movies and TV shows but her special times were visits with family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Bryan Bass and staff for their kindness and considerate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Malahat Branch #134, 1625 Shawnigan - Mill Bay Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020 between 12:00 and 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered online at







