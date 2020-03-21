Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis (Jack) Boutilier. View Sign Obituary

Jack passed away at Broadmead Lodge, with his daughter at his side. Jack grew up in Abernethy and Regina, Sask, the oldest of 4 brothers. He came to the west coast as a member of the HMCS Naden Band before starting his career in Parks and Recreation, working in North Vancouver, Vernon, Powell River and finally Esquimalt, where he was employed as the Director of Parks and Rec from 1978-2000. An avid volunteer, he held numerous leadership positions with Provincial and National curling and recreation organizations, the Commonwealth Games, Victoria Jazz Festival, David Foster Fundraiser, Rotary Club and various sporting events. Jack was a member of the Chief and Petty Officers’ Association Band, practicing his tuba in the garage, much to the chagrin of his family. He particularly enjoyed the travel opportunities across Canada and Europe that came with his involvement with the Canadian Curling Association.



Jack will be remembered by many as passionate, determined and hard working. In his downtime he enjoyed road trips, gardening, barbecuing, watching football (Roughriders, preferably), curling, golfing and fishing- all the better if any of those activities could be enjoyed with friends and family and a cold Labatt beer.



Jack is survived by his daughter Jennifer, beloved granddaughter Claire, brother Don, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Albert and Joseph (Joanne). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Broadmead Care or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

