Eldest son of Francis William Maxwell Drew and Marion Elizabeth Dyball, Frank/Brennan traveled to Canada from Exeter, Devon, England with baby brother Richard in 1935. They settled in Gray Creek, B.C. in an era where paddle wheelers plied the waters of Kootenay Lake. After growing up in Gray Creek and Nelson, B.C. Frank moved to Vancouver where he married in 1956, had three children and in 1964 moved the family to Victoria where the fourth child, Kim, was born. Later in life, he had two more children.
Frank had a life long preoccupation with cars. He was also fond of his pet cats and canines. Frank had a septic tank business on the Saanich Peninsula until 2005, when he retired and later returned to the Kootenays, where "it's not so busy!"
Left to mourn their loss are brothers Dinham and Steven, children JoAnne, Steve, Gene (Heather), Kim (Ron), Jordan (Kyla) and Kathryn, twelve grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you to Dad's caregivers at Jubilee Manor in Nelson.
Family gathering to be held in the summer.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 14, 2020