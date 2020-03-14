Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Brennan DREW. View Sign Obituary

Eldest son of Francis William Maxwell Drew and Marion Elizabeth Dyball, Frank/Brennan traveled to Canada from Exeter, Devon, England with baby brother Richard in 1935. They settled in Gray Creek, B.C. in an era where paddle wheelers plied the waters of Kootenay Lake. After growing up in Gray Creek and Nelson, B.C. Frank moved to Vancouver where he married in 1956, had three children and in 1964 moved the family to Victoria where the fourth child, Kim, was born. Later in life, he had two more children.



Frank had a life long preoccupation with cars. He was also fond of his pet cats and canines. Frank had a septic tank business on the Saanich Peninsula until 2005, when he retired and later returned to the Kootenays, where "it's not so busy!"



Left to mourn their loss are brothers Dinham and Steven, children JoAnne, Steve, Gene (Heather), Kim (Ron), Jordan (Kyla) and Kathryn, twelve grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



A heartfelt thank you to Dad's caregivers at Jubilee Manor in Nelson.



Family gathering to be held in the summer.

Eldest son of Francis William Maxwell Drew and Marion Elizabeth Dyball, Frank/Brennan traveled to Canada from Exeter, Devon, England with baby brother Richard in 1935. They settled in Gray Creek, B.C. in an era where paddle wheelers plied the waters of Kootenay Lake. After growing up in Gray Creek and Nelson, B.C. Frank moved to Vancouver where he married in 1956, had three children and in 1964 moved the family to Victoria where the fourth child, Kim, was born. Later in life, he had two more children.Frank had a life long preoccupation with cars. He was also fond of his pet cats and canines. Frank had a septic tank business on the Saanich Peninsula until 2005, when he retired and later returned to the Kootenays, where "it's not so busy!"Left to mourn their loss are brothers Dinham and Steven, children JoAnne, Steve, Gene (Heather), Kim (Ron), Jordan (Kyla) and Kathryn, twelve grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.A heartfelt thank you to Dad's caregivers at Jubilee Manor in Nelson.Family gathering to be held in the summer. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close