COSTELLO, Francis Edmund Frank was born in Victoria, BC on February 24, 1924 and passed peacefully in Nanaimo on August 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Frank is survived by Don (Nancee), Aileen (Teri), Frank (Hedi), Michael, Brian (Roni), Patrick (Suzane), 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Frank was a proud native of Victoria and served in the Canadian Armed Forces in WWII. He worked for the Queen's Printer for 38 years and then enjoyed every minute of retirement with his family and friends. He loved his woodworking, his 25 years of volunteer work at the soup kitchen and swimming in the ocean. Frank was a kind generous soul who respected everyone he met. He was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Cathedral Parish. Prayers will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive at 7:00pm on Monday, August 19, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Andrew's Cathedral on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:00am with interment at Hatley Memorial Gardens in Colwood. A reception to follow at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Hall at 798 Goldstream Avenue in Langford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the soup kitchen (9-10 Club Serving Soup to the Hungry, 740 View Street, Victoria, BC V8W 1J8). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019