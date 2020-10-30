SINCLAIR, Francis Mary "Toni" (nee Dyer) October 19, 1928 - October 22, 2020 Mom was born in Calgary, Alberta. Her father died when she was very young and after moving around southern Alberta, mom and my grandmother settled in Coleman, Alberta, deep in the Crowsnest Pass. Mom was a fiercely independent woman. She left home at 13 and never looked back. She married my dad, Morris McDonald Sinclair, a WW2 vet, in Vancouver when she was 18 years old. She loved adventure and found it with Dad in the Canadian Forces while living in Victoria, Vancouver, Germany (twice), Edmonton, Winnipeg and Gagetown, New Brunswick. No matter where we were, mom made sure we travelled and saw all the sights and experienced the culture. We had adventures everywhere we lived or travelled. Mom's thirst for knowledge resulted in her taking courses to learn new things; whether it was typing, shorthand, Spanish, French, sewing, Hamm Radio, square dancing, swimming, birding, hiking - it was always something new. Mom always worked outside the home. Her last workplace was Zellers here in Victoria at the Hillside Mall. When she was widowed at 50, she joined numerous clubs here in Victoria; the Outdoor Club, Sunshine Club, Birders, Friends of the Royal BC Museum, and Natural History just to name a few. She also continued her love of travel and set about once again exploring new places throughout Canada and the United States. During her last 50 years here, she climbed mountains, hiked, bird watched, camped, attended lectures, and plays and even did the West Coast Trail. There was always one more thing to see or do or learn or conquer. She left us when she was 92 years young, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, here in Victoria. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Doucette, son-in-law, Mark Doucette, (Fredericton) grandson, Timothy Doucette (Hamilton), granddaughter, Aimée MacLean and husband, Ryan MacLean, and 2 great grandchildren - Gabrielle and Michael MacLean (Halifax). The family wishes to thank so many people. Thank you to Tammy and her wonderful staff at Highgate Lodge for all their kindness and attention over these last few years. What a wonderful second home. We give our sincerest love and thanks to the following VIHA care workers, Elvie, Rosinda, the Jocelyns, Amalia and Tanya. Your amazing love and care of mom will be never, ever be forgotten. Thank you to Kim Williams, her case manager and nurse Kelly and deep thanks to Dr. Abed for always being there for mom and the family. So many people to thank for their wonderful care in mom's last years. She was our Mom, Nan and Great grandma. She was quiet, unassuming, independent, and strong. She loved life and we will miss her terribly. Our memories are good ones, and she will always be in our hearts. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca