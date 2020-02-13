SAM, Francis Raymond October 25, 1940 - February 11, 2020 Francis (Frank) Sam of Songhees Nation, passed away at Victoria General Hospital on February 11, 2020 at the age of 79 years. He was the loving father of Tom Sam, Diane Sam (Tommy), and Michelle Sam (Vince). He will also be dearly missed by his 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, his siblings Larry, Richard, Debbie, and Carol. Frank was predeceased by his daughter Linda, parents Florence and Ben, sister Lukie, brothers Bob, Greg, Fuzzy, and Doug. Frank was born & raised in Victoria, BC. He went to school at Songhees Day School and graduated from St. Louie College. He was employed for several years at St. Joseph's Hospital as a janitor. He took a welding course in Nanaimo and would be later employed at V.M.D and the Yarrows Shipyards. Frank traveled BC working as a welder. He was very involved with his children's sports as a coach for soccer and softball for many years. We would like to acknowledge the 4B South Staff at Victoria General Hospital for the love and care shown to our Dad. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at the following dates: Prayer Service will be held at the Songhees Longhouse, 200 Maple Bank Road on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7:00pm. Funeral Service will also be held at the Songhees Longhouse the next morning Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:30am. Interment to take place following the service at the Songhees Cemetery.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020