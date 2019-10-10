LENK, Francis (Frank) William February 18, 1950 - September 21, 2019 It is with heartbreaking sadness that his family and friends announce Frank's sudden, accidental death at home on September 21, 2019. Frank was born in Kamloops, BC, and as a child he lived on both Canadian coasts and spent several of his formative years in England and Scotland. Frank worked as a linesman with B.C. Hydro before retiring into a golfing, gardening, doting grandfather. Frank is survived by his daughters Amanda (Joe) and Ailsa, his cherished granddaughters, Quinn and Briar, and many wonderful friends. Frank will be profoundly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 at the Sawmill Taphouse Events Room in Chemainus. To share memories or send your condolences please go to https://www.arbormemorial.ca/sands-nanaimo/Obituaries/francis-frank-william-lenk/39820
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019