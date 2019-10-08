FANTETTI, Franco "Frank" It is with sad hearts the Fantetti family shares the difficult news of the unexpected passing of Frank Fantetti. Frank was a great man and will be missed dearly by his wife, family and friends. Frank was a pillar in the family and many knew him as "Fearless Frank Fantetti" in his racing years, but others called him "Uncle Frickin' Frank". We would like to invite you to a celebration of life at Our lady of the Rosary on October 10th at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider either a donation towards a memorial bench being organised by the family, or a gift to the kidney foundation. To offer your condolences, please go to www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019