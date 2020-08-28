It is with heavy hearts that the family of Frank Kereszti announce the news of his peaceful passing on Sunday evening, August 16, 2020. Predeceased by his father Jozsef Kereszti, Frank will be forever loved and missed by his sons Matthew (Hollie), Mason (Brett) and his grandchildren Emilie and Evander, who he adored. Frankie also leaves his mother Judith Fry, siblings Joe (Zee), Caroline (David), Maria (Mark) and Arpi, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family in Hungary and godparents Steve and Adolphena Branyik to hold him in precious memory until they meet again.
"If I must judge a man, let me first see his hands; for the lines and callouses of a working man speak louder of passion and commitment than any words ever could."
Private memorial arranged by First Memorial Funeral Service. Condolences may be offered at dignitymemorial.com