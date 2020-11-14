BAILEY, Frank Fenwick August 24, 1940 - November 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, opa and brother, Frank Bailey. Frank was born in Suffolk, England, arrived in Canada in 1950 and has lived on Vancouver Island since 1981. He leaves behind his wife Yoka, daughters Kristina and Debbie (Jason), grandchildren Talon and Rayna, sister Judy (Ron), brother Jon (Carmella), brother in law Barry (Lynda), and cats Rosie and Minette as well as Yoka's family in Holland. A heartfelt thank you for the years of care and kindness of the doctors, nurses and staff at the RJH Renal Unit. Frank loved a good story and to make others laugh. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com