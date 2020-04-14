Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank GUENTHER. View Sign Obituary

Frank Guenther



After a brief illness, Frank died peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital on April 2, 2020.



His passing is deeply mourned by his wife, Marnie Forgay, his large extended family, and many friends.



Frank was born in Hanover Municipality, Manitoba, on April 27, 1934, the youngest of the eight children of Alice and Frank Guenther. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Alice (Martin Schellenberg), and his brothers, Arthur (Agatha), Eric (Netty), George, John (Mary) and Isaac (Anna). He is survived by his brother Edward (Margaret), and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved. His loss is also deeply felt by his “new” family: His wife, Marnie, and her children, Don, David (Nancy Bell), and Alison (Rory Campbell), and grandchildren Jessica Campbell (Aaron Renier), Taylor Campbell (Kyle Hawkings), and Alex Forgay.



After several years working in Winnipeg and Thompson Manitoba, Frank enrolled as a mature student in Business Administration at Red River Community College. Upon Graduation he was employed by the Canadian Wheat Board, and became the Director of Human Resources, a post he held for many years. When Frank and Marnie decided to take early retirement in 1994, they moved to Vancouver Island, where they designed and built their home at Mesachie Lake. They loved to welcome family and friends to visit and to enjoy the beautiful garden that Frank put so much work into.



Frank was an avid curler and golfer and enjoyed reading, walking, gardening, and especially traveling to many parts of the world.



If friends so wish, they may make a donation to a charity helping those in need.

