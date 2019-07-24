CAPPELLO, Frank Joseph It is with a deep sadness that I wish to announce that my brother and my friend unexpectedly passed away at his home, Berwick Royal Oak, in Victoria, BC on Friday morning, July 19th, 2019. I will miss Frank and his conversations and advice thoroughly. He was a devout catholic and a compassionate person who shared his compassion to all his friends and family. Frank was born to Marie and Carlo Cappello on August 26, 1933 in Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) Ontario. Frank worked in Thunder Bay where he met and married the love of his life, June Willis. In 1974 Frank accepted a position with BC Hydro and they moved to Vancouver and Victoria, BC with their two sons. Frank was predeceased by his wife, June and his two sons, Carl Edward and Frank Anthony and his parents. Frank is survived by his brother, Anthony (Tony) and Lina Cappello; his nephew, Carlo Anthony (Natalie); nieces, Marie (Dennis), Michele (Tony); grandnieces, Ella, Alessia, Aubrie and grandnephew, Austin. Prayers will be offered in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 followed by visitation until 9:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish, 4040 Nelthorpe Street, at 11:00am on Thursday, July 25. Interment at Royal Oak Burial Park with a reception to follow in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 24 to July 25, 2019