Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Joseph Cappello. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

CAPPELLO, Frank Joseph It is with a deep sadness that I wish to announce that my brother and my friend unexpectedly passed away at his home, Berwick Royal Oak, in Victoria, BC on Friday morning, July 19th, 2019. I will miss Frank and his conversations and advice thoroughly. He was a devout catholic and a compassionate person who shared his compassion to all his friends and family. Frank was born to Marie and Carlo Cappello on August 26, 1933 in Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) Ontario. Frank worked in Thunder Bay where he met and married the love of his life, June Willis. In 1974 Frank accepted a position with BC Hydro and they moved to Vancouver and Victoria, BC with their two sons. Frank was predeceased by his wife, June and his two sons, Carl Edward and Frank Anthony and his parents. Frank is survived by his brother, Anthony (Tony) and Lina Cappello; his nephew, Carlo Anthony (Natalie); nieces, Marie (Dennis), Michele (Tony); grandnieces, Ella, Alessia, Aubrie and grandnephew, Austin. Prayers will be offered in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 followed by visitation until 9:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish, 4040 Nelthorpe Street, at 11:00am on Thursday, July 25. Interment at Royal Oak Burial Park with a reception to follow in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







CAPPELLO, Frank Joseph It is with a deep sadness that I wish to announce that my brother and my friend unexpectedly passed away at his home, Berwick Royal Oak, in Victoria, BC on Friday morning, July 19th, 2019. I will miss Frank and his conversations and advice thoroughly. He was a devout catholic and a compassionate person who shared his compassion to all his friends and family. Frank was born to Marie and Carlo Cappello on August 26, 1933 in Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) Ontario. Frank worked in Thunder Bay where he met and married the love of his life, June Willis. In 1974 Frank accepted a position with BC Hydro and they moved to Vancouver and Victoria, BC with their two sons. Frank was predeceased by his wife, June and his two sons, Carl Edward and Frank Anthony and his parents. Frank is survived by his brother, Anthony (Tony) and Lina Cappello; his nephew, Carlo Anthony (Natalie); nieces, Marie (Dennis), Michele (Tony); grandnieces, Ella, Alessia, Aubrie and grandnephew, Austin. Prayers will be offered in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 followed by visitation until 9:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish, 4040 Nelthorpe Street, at 11:00am on Thursday, July 25. Interment at Royal Oak Burial Park with a reception to follow in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 24 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close