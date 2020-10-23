1/1
Frank Joseph (Joe) SPILLER
March 03, 1950 - October 10, 2020
We are sad to announce the passing of Joe at the Priory in Victoria, BC. After suffering a stroke in 2007, he fought a 13-year battle. He was a father, brother, husband, uncle, grandfather and passed away with family at his side. Joe was a logging truck owner and operator. He coached baseball and was a big fan of racing, especially at Western Speedway. He enjoyed being outdoors (fishing, camping, waterskiing). He grew up in Happy Valley, graduated from Belmont High School, and was Life Member of the South Vancouver Island Rangers. We hope he will be remembered as a hardworking man that cared for his family and had a good sense of humour. He is survived by his loving family of Bill, Trudy, Louann, Sean, Keira, Hicham, Jodi, Emily, Adam and grandchildren: Sara, Leah, Jay. Joe's close family will host celebration of his life in 2021.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 23 to Nov. 22, 2020.
