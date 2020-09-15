Frank Kitto

KITTO, Frank April 11, 1932 - September 7, 2020 His Family shares both sadness and a wealth of memories in announcing that Frank received the checkered flag passing unexpectedly but peacefully at The Summit at Quadra Village. Francis Robert Bartholomew Kitto was born in Victoria to parents Frank Lace & Esther Winifred Kitto. He lived and was educated in Victoria, Ladysmith, Port Alberni then returned to Victoria. Dad's working career was in construction, a Supervisor at BCFP Plywood Division followed by his appointment to The Society of Notaries Public practicing as a Notary until his retirement. Through the years Dad and Mom enjoyed camping, RVing, boating and family gatherings. During Dad's life-long interest and love of Auto Racing he was pit crew, car owner, membership chairman, back gate man and an exceptional "Pit Boss" at Western Speedway. He and five others founded the Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame with the first inductees in 1984. Dad was inducted in 1985. He was recognized "for level-headed decisions, fairness and congeniality," and, "competitors. speedway personnel, fellow club members and race fans in general respected Frank". In recent years Dad has been a dedicated NASCAR/INDY and Dancing with the Stars fan! Mom was all "green thumbs" but Dad not so much. However, he supported, encouraged and praised Mom and her lovely floral gardens at the family home. During his years he was affiliated with Army Cadets, Victoria Numismatic Society, Toastmasters, Beaver Boating Club, Union Club, Victoria 94 Commonwealth Games, Juandering Wheels RV Club, Notaries Society, VITRA, Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame, and, the Vancouver Island Mustang Association, proudly driving the restored '69 Mustang to meetings. Predeceased by his beloved wife Doreen (2017), his parents, and sisters Barbara (Mollie) and Noel. He is survived by his loving family Richie & Rosita Kitto, Sharon & Steve Butler, Carol & Ken Grant, grandchildren Patrick (Rebecca), Aaron, Anne (Orval), Matthew (Lori), Mark, Scott (Melissa), Kimberley, Jeffrey (Melanie) and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters-in-law Audrey Benn and Dot Crocker as well as cousins, nieces & nephews, extended family members and friends. We are forever grateful to Dad for marrying Mom and giving us a wonderful family life. Rest in Peace, Dad - Luv Ya! We thank Dr. Hartford and Mt Tolmie/ The Summit Staff for their kind and compassionate care. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Dad's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, # 106 - 1001 Cloverdale Avenue, Victoria BC V8X 4C9. Condolences may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com