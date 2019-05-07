Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Kover. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

KOVER, Frank It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frank (Ferenc) Kover on April 29, 2019 due to Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kati, son Tom and grandson Devin. He will also be missed by many friends and other relatives in Budapest and Canada. Frank and Kati married in the Vatican in Italy to ensure they were not separated, and then immigrated to Canada in 1957 after the Hungarian Revolution. Frank worked in the Public Works Department of the City of Victoria for 27 years. He was dedicated and respected by many who knew him wherever he worked. Predeceased by his mother, father and brother in Hungary. The Kover family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the healthcare professionals who cared for Frank during the last nine months at the Kiwanis Pavilion. A memorial service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr., Victoria on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3:00PM. Condolences may be offered to the family at







