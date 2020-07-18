Frank Cushing passed away peacefully with family by his side and to the sound of Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet. Trained as a pilot during WW2 and a meteorologist by occupation, Frank had a passion for sailing and playing the French horn and double bass as a member of many ensembles and orchestras in Victoria. He also enjoyed singing with the Goward House singers and many different choirs. Frank enjoyed working with his hands and built a sailboat, a house, a marimba and a xylophone. His perpetual smile, kind demeanour, dry sense of humour and inquisitive mind knew no bounds. Frank had a generous spirit and was more interested in helping others than acquiring material wealth. He also relished any opportunity to engage in lively and sometimes feisty but always good-natured conversations about philosophy and politics. He loved biking and rode his bike everywhere into his late 80's. He was predeceased by his loving wife Jean and his older brother Ed. He will be greatly missed by his beloved children, Margery (Victor), Lorraine (Suniel) and Daniel (Andrea), 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and nieces, nephew, and friends. His family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Eagle Ridge Hospital, the caring staff at Dufferin Care Home (Coquitlam) and family doctors, Dr. Chang in Coquitlam, and Dr. Woodburn in Victoria who provided him with compassionate and competent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goward House Society.



As Frank might quote,



‘To live at all is miracle enough.’



-Mervyn Peake



