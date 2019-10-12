Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Michael Brinklund Csepregi. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

BRINKLUND CSEPREGI, Frank Michael February 3, 1930 - October 1, 2019 The world has lost one of its kindest souls. 'Our Frank' passed away, leaving his wife Jean, children Barboro, Nichola, and Nadia, and grandchildren Vicktor, Giuseppe and Olive, to mourn this incredible loss. He was born Ferenc Miklos Csepregi to Ferenc Csepregi and Gizella Szalai in Nagybanhegyes, Hungary. The family were landowners during the Communist regime in Hungary and both Frank and his father were forced into a labour camp for two years. Frank became involved with the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and escaped to freedom shortly after. Taking refuge in Sweden, he pursued an education in Food and Dairy Science as a Chemical Engineer. During his time there, he married and had his daughter Barboro, with whom he brought to Canada when he immigrated in 1972. Frank met Jean and 'the girls' in 1981 and they married in 1983. Frank immediately took on the role of kind and caring father to Nichola and Nadia and loved them as if they were his own. Frank and Jean shared a beautiful and loving marriage for nearly forty years. He was a proud and generous grandfather and provided his family with a life of opportunity, happiness, and so much love. He maintained many friendships throughout his years and remained close to his relatives in Hungary and Sweden. Frank proudly worked for the Northern Alberta Dairy Pool as a Superintendent of the rural branches in the northern region. He retired as the Director of Dairyland in Edmonton in 1996. Always one to keep busy, Frank continued to work in consulting and sales, loved to travel with Jean, and spend time in his garden and with family. He remained active, independent, and happy until his death at age 89. Frank was a gentle, kind, and generous man. He lived life with style, class, a wonderful sense of humour and he loved and was loved beyond words. Bye for now, Frank. We love you. The Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church 1924 Carrick St. will host a memorial service at 11am on Saturday October 19, 2019. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the BC Ambulance Service and the nurses, doctors, and support staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital ER and CCU for the excellent care they provided Frank. Condolences may be offered at







