SARTORIO, Frank Peter August 27, 1934 - September 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank. Survived by his wife Darlene, three sons Paul (Jill), Chris, and Anthony (Tara), as well as two granddaughters Cara and Caitlin. Frank joined the Navy in 1951. He worked for the post office for 35 years before retiring. Frank leaves a deep void in our hearts and lives. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nanaimo SPCA in his name would be gratefully accepted.