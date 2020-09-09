McLEOD, Frank Taylor December 6, 1928 - August 19, 2020 It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Frank McLeod on August 19, 2020 at Broadmead Lodge, Victoria BC. Beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his devoted wife of over 70 years, Ivy (Spilsbury), their 4 children, Kathy (Bob), Val, Jeff (Theresa), Gordon (Melinda), 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Born on December 6, 1928, Dad was raised in Regina, Sask. and it was there, in grade 8 he met the love of his life, a Miss Ivy Spilsbury. Dad proudly joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1946 and in between his new duties and travels, he married Ivy on August 27, 1949 at Saint John's Church in Victoria, BC where the entire Spilsbury clan had moved to. After 25 years of service, which included almost 1600 days at sea, Dad retired from the navy, hoping he would get some time off after retirement. Did not work out for Dad, as he went to work 1 week after, for our dearly missed Uncle Tony (Trace) at Webb & Trace Construction. Dad worked for Webb & Trace for 14 years, starting his own business McLeod's Blasting Supplies in 1985, with Uncle Tony's blessing, as he (Tony) retired. Dad continued to run his business until 1992 when he officially retired, selling the business to his son, our brother Jeff. Dad was a very active person who enjoyed curling and lawn bowling for many years. As well, the social life and parties that went with those sports and people, however Dad was happiest when he could enjoy a couple of fingers of good single malt and then tear up the dance floor with our dear mother, Ivy. (They really were something to see). The Trace, Spilsbury and McLeod clans always got together for good food, drink and company with Dad overseeing the bar to ensure everybody had a good time. Remembered as an honest, hard working man who truly enjoyed good company, he will be sadly missed by all of us. No service by request, however when our family is allowed (COVID), we will hold a celebration of life in his memory. In the meantime, until we can all get together, our family would like to suggest that anyone who knew Dad, go pour out 2 fingers of a good single malt (beer's okay too) and hoist it up in memory of a great fellow, drink it down and then hug a friend or family member. It will truly make us all feel better.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store